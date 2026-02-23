Serena Williams’ ex-coach hints at return date for her tennis comeback
- Serena Williams is "100% certain" to make a competitive return to tennis, according to her former coach Rick Macci, who claims she is training intensely.
- Williams, who last competed at the 2022 US Open, has reportedly been preparing for a comeback despite previously denying such plans.
- The 23-time Grand Slam champion recently rejoined the sport's anti-doping testing pool, a necessary step for players wishing to enter tournaments.
- Macci, who coached Williams in the early 1990s, stated she is training with sparring partners and is "going all out”, suggesting she aims to compete at the highest level.
- He suggested that potential tournaments for her highly anticipated comeback could include next month's Indian Wells or Miami Open, though her team has not yet commented on the speculation.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks