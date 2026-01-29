Serena Williams gives coy answer when asked about tennis comeback
- Serena Williams, the 23-time grand slam champion, refused to definitively rule out a return to competitive tennis during an appearance on the Today Show.
- She has not played professionally since the 2022 US Open, having previously stated she was "evolving away" from the sport.
- Despite denying a comeback on X in December, Williams gave ambiguous answers when pressed on the topic, stating she was "just having fun and enjoying my life".
- Williams also avoided directly addressing questions about whether she had re-entered the International Tennis Integrity Agency's (ITIA) registered testing pool.
- Speculation about her potential return has been fuelled by her sister Venus Williams' recent participation at the Australian Open and the revamped US Open mixed doubles format.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks