Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Morocco and Senegal managers restrained after dramatic scenes at AFCON final

Morocco and Senegal managers pulled apart after confrontation at full time in dramatic AFCON final
  • Morocco manager Walid Regragui and Senegal's Papa Thiaw clashed at the full-time whistle following a controversial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final on Sunday.
  • The dispute arose after a penalty was controversially awarded to Morocco in injury time, prompting Thiaw to order his players off the field in protest.
  • Senegal's team returned to the pitch approximately 20 minutes later, after which Morocco's Brahim Diaz missed the awarded penalty.
  • Senegal subsequently scored in extra time, winning the match 1-0.
  • Regragui later accused Thiaw of bringing shame on African football, describing the decider as 'a final with a Hitchcockian script'.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in