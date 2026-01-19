Morocco and Senegal managers restrained after dramatic scenes at AFCON final
- Morocco manager Walid Regragui and Senegal's Papa Thiaw clashed at the full-time whistle following a controversial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final on Sunday.
- The dispute arose after a penalty was controversially awarded to Morocco in injury time, prompting Thiaw to order his players off the field in protest.
- Senegal's team returned to the pitch approximately 20 minutes later, after which Morocco's Brahim Diaz missed the awarded penalty.
- Senegal subsequently scored in extra time, winning the match 1-0.
- Regragui later accused Thiaw of bringing shame on African football, describing the decider as 'a final with a Hitchcockian script'.