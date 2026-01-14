Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tennis player celebrates early – before losing Australian Open qualifier

Sebastian Ofner celebrated early, first fist pumping and raising his arms in the air before tapping his head (TNT Sports)
  • Austrian tennis player Sebastian Ofner prematurely celebrated victory in his Australian Open qualifying match against Nishesh Basavareddy.
  • Ofner believed he had won the third-set tiebreak after leading 7-1, unaware that qualifying tiebreaks are played to 10 points.
  • The chair umpire corrected his error, forcing him to resume play after his early celebration.
  • Basavareddy capitalised on Ofner's mistake, winning eight of the next nine points to secure an unlikely 4-6 6-4 7-6 (13-11) victory.
  • Basavareddy will now advance to face Great Britain's George Loffhagen for a place in the main draw.
