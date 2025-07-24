FA issue England manager warning ahead of Euros final

The Football Association (FA) is determined to retain Sarina Wiegman as England manager, with chief executive Mark Bullingham stating she is "not for sale" at any price.

Wiegman has reached five consecutive major tournament finals, including the last three with the Lionesses, and will lead them in the Euro 2025 final against world champions Spain.

Her current contract with the FA extends until the end of the 2027 Women’s World Cup, and Bullingham expressed confidence in keeping her in charge.

Bullingham praised Wiegman as a "special coach" for her exceptional tournament record, work with players, and ability to maintain a cool head in critical moments.

He dismissed suggestions that Wiegman should be considered for the England men’s job, asserting it is disrespectful to view the men's role as more senior.