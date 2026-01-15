Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Samuel Eto’o handed lengthy ban over Afcon behaviour

Eto'o has been banned for alleged misconduct during a match at the Africa Cup of Nations
Eto'o has been banned for alleged misconduct during a match at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Samuel Eto’o, President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), has been handed a four-match ban by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
  • The ban and a $20,000 fine were imposed for alleged misconduct during Cameroon’s 2-0 defeat by hosts Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final.
  • Eto’o was reportedly seen making an angry gesture over refereeing decisions, an incident that coincided with CAF opening investigations into violent confrontations during Afcon matches.
  • FECAFOOT immediately criticised the decision, stating it "lacks any explicit justification" and raises "serious concerns regarding the fundamental requirements of a fair process."
  • The federation announced its intention to appeal the ban, reaffirming its support for its president and its commitment to respecting the principles of credible disciplinary justice.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in