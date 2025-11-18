Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Samoa secure final Rugby World Cup spot as Belgium agonisingly miss out

Samoa will compete at the 2027 World Cup in Australia
Samoa will compete at the 2027 World Cup in Australia (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Samoa secured their place in the 2027 Rugby World Cup after a tense 13-13 draw against Belgium in the final qualification tournament held in Dubai.
  • The Pacific Islanders qualified by a single bonus point, finishing one point ahead of Belgium in the four-team competition.
  • Samoa, who were considered favourites, had to fight hard, coming from a 6-3 deficit at half-time in the decisive match.
  • Abraham Papali'i scored Samoa's only try, with Jacob Umaga adding a conversion and two penalties to their tally.
  • Samoa's captain, Theo McFarland, expressed pride in his team's effort to secure their World Cup ticket, acknowledging Belgium's strong performance.
