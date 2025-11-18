Samoa secure final Rugby World Cup spot as Belgium agonisingly miss out
- Samoa secured their place in the 2027 Rugby World Cup after a tense 13-13 draw against Belgium in the final qualification tournament held in Dubai.
- The Pacific Islanders qualified by a single bonus point, finishing one point ahead of Belgium in the four-team competition.
- Samoa, who were considered favourites, had to fight hard, coming from a 6-3 deficit at half-time in the decisive match.
- Abraham Papali'i scored Samoa's only try, with Jacob Umaga adding a conversion and two penalties to their tally.
- Samoa's captain, Theo McFarland, expressed pride in his team's effort to secure their World Cup ticket, acknowledging Belgium's strong performance.