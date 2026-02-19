Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ireland drop struggling star for crucial Six Nations clash with England

Andy Farrell has dropped Sam Prendergast (Niall Carson/PA)
  • Jack Crowley will start at fly-half for Ireland against England on Saturday, replacing Sam Prendergast in Andy Farrell’s squad.
  • Ciaran Frawley has been selected as fly-half cover on the bench, preferred over his Leinster teammate, Prendergast, who has struggled in Ireland’s opening two matches.
  • Key players Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, and Jamison Gibson-Park all return to the starting lineup.
  • Garry Ringrose has recovered from injury and will partner Stuart McCloskey in the midfield.
  • Ireland aims to address recent scrummaging issues with Furlong's promotion and Finlay Bealham's return to the bench for the crucial Six Nations clash at Twickenham.
