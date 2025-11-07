Former Australia star fires back at Stuart Broad over Ashes comments
- Former Australia fast bowler Ryan Harris has challenged Stuart Broad's recent assessment of the Australian cricket team ahead of the Ashes series.
- Broad had controversially labelled Pat Cummins's side as 'probably the worst Australian team' in 15 years, while praising Ben Stokes's England squad.
- Harris dismissed Broad's comments as pre-series theatrics, questioning England's batting prowess on Australian pitches and their comparison to the formidable 2010/11 side.
- Australia boasts a strong home record against England, having secured 4-0 victories in the last two series and a 5-0 whitewash in 2013/14.
- Harris predicts Australia will retain the urn and emphasised the need to put England captain Ben Stokes under pressure, drawing parallels with how Alastair Cook was nullified in a previous series.