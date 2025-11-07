Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Former Australia star fires back at Stuart Broad over Ashes comments

Stuart Broad delivered his verdict on Australia’s Test team last month
Stuart Broad delivered his verdict on Australia’s Test team last month (PA Archive)
  • Former Australia fast bowler Ryan Harris has challenged Stuart Broad's recent assessment of the Australian cricket team ahead of the Ashes series.
  • Broad had controversially labelled Pat Cummins's side as 'probably the worst Australian team' in 15 years, while praising Ben Stokes's England squad.
  • Harris dismissed Broad's comments as pre-series theatrics, questioning England's batting prowess on Australian pitches and their comparison to the formidable 2010/11 side.
  • Australia boasts a strong home record against England, having secured 4-0 victories in the last two series and a 5-0 whitewash in 2013/14.
  • Harris predicts Australia will retain the urn and emphasised the need to put England captain Ben Stokes under pressure, drawing parallels with how Alastair Cook was nullified in a previous series.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in