Rugby World Cup 2027 draw: England’s potential route to the final revealed
- England have been drawn in Pool F for the Rugby World Cup 2027, where they will face Wales, Tonga, and Zimbabwe.
- The tournament is still two years away, but England are building momentum after winning their last 11 matches.
- Should England top their pool, their potential path to the final includes a Round of 16 match against the runner-up of Pool B, likely Italy or Georgia.
- A quarter-final fixture could see England play the winner of a match between the runners-up of Pool A and Pool E, potentially New Zealand, Australia, or Japan.
- Further progression could lead to a semi-final encounter with teams like Argentina, Ireland, or Scotland, with a potential final against major contenders such as South Africa, New Zealand, or France.