Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

Ruben Amorim says joining Man United was ‘best decision in my career’

Ruben Amorim is happy with his decision to join Man United despite some struggles in his first year at the club (Adam Davy/PA)
  • Ruben Amorim marked his first anniversary as Manchester United manager by telling MUTV that joining the club was the “best decision in my career” despite initial struggles.
  • He admitted feeling “overwhelmed” and too emotional during his first year, which saw United finish 15th in the league last season and suffer an embarrassing Carabao Cup defeat to League Two Grimsby in August.
  • Despite these challenges, Amorim described his first year as a “good year” for personal learning and believes the team is now improving.
  • Manchester United are currently on a five-match unbeaten run, featuring three wins, but Amorim feels they should have more points and are far from perfection.
  • He highlighted the Carabao Cup loss to Grimsby and a 3-1 loss to Brentford as his most difficult and shocking moments as manager.
