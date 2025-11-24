Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ruben Amorim addresses striker shortage amid Sesko injury

'We have a lot of problems', says Amorim after Man Utd's draw against Tottenham
  • Ruben Amorim defended his decision to allow Rasmus Hojlund to leave Manchester United on loan, despite a recent injury to Benjamin Sesko.
  • Sesko, a £73m summer signing, is expected to be out for approximately three weeks with a knee problem, missing the upcoming Everton match.
  • Hojlund, a £64m acquisition in 2023, was loaned to Napoli with a view to a £38m permanent transfer and has since scored four goals for the Italian club.
  • Amorim explained that he could not keep Hojlund on the team solely for potential injury cover, preferring versatile players and opportunities for academy talents.
  • While United has other forwards like Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Joshua Zirkzee, none are considered traditional number nine strikers like Hojlund.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in