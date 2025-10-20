Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-Everton and Real Madrid star hospitalised after suffering a stroke

Royston Drenthe, formerly of Everton, was admitted to hospital on Friday
Royston Drenthe, formerly of Everton, was admitted to hospital on Friday (Getty Images)
  • Former Everton and Real Madrid winger Royston Drenthe suffered a stroke last week.
  • The 38-year-old was admitted to hospital on Friday and is currently receiving good care.
  • The news was confirmed by FC de Rebellen, an agency that represents former footballers.
  • His former clubs, including Everton, Reading, and Feyenoord, have publicly wished him a speedy recovery.
  • Drenthe began his career at Feyenoord, moved to Real Madrid in 2007, and also had spells at Everton, Reading, and Sheffield Wednesday.
