Ex-Everton and Real Madrid star hospitalised after suffering a stroke
- Former Everton and Real Madrid winger Royston Drenthe suffered a stroke last week.
- The 38-year-old was admitted to hospital on Friday and is currently receiving good care.
- The news was confirmed by FC de Rebellen, an agency that represents former footballers.
- His former clubs, including Everton, Reading, and Feyenoord, have publicly wished him a speedy recovery.
- Drenthe began his career at Feyenoord, moved to Real Madrid in 2007, and also had spells at Everton, Reading, and Sheffield Wednesday.