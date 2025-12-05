Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Roy Keane takes aim at Man United for blowing lead against West Ham

Roy Keane laid into his old club after their draw with West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Roy Keane laid into his old club after their draw with West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham at Old Trafford.
  • Diogo Dalot scored for United before Soungoutou Magassa equalised for the visitors inside the final 10 minutes.
  • Club legend Roy Keane criticised United's players for their complacent attitude after taking a 1-0 lead.
  • Keane stated players were “chilling out” and acting as if they had won the league, lacking the necessary intensity to secure the victory.
  • The result leaves Manchester United eighth in the Premier League, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal, while West Ham remain in the relegation zone.
