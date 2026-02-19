Liam Rosenior says anyone found guilty of racism should be kicked out of football
- Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has strongly condemned the alleged racist abuse suffered by Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr during a Champions League match against Benfica on Tuesday.
- Rosenior, drawing on his own experiences of racial abuse, asserted that anyone found guilty of racism should be permanently removed from football.
- He highlighted that when a player like Vinicius Jr is visibly upset, there is typically a legitimate reason for their distress.
- The manager chose not to directly address Jose Mourinho's controversial comments, which appeared to suggest Vinicius had provoked the abuse.
- Rosenior called for greater accountability to eradicate racism, stating that the issue extends beyond football and requires broader societal change.
