Rory McIlroy to get apology a week on from Ryder Cup abuse

Rory McIlroy held by by security after Ryder Cup fan throws beer at wife Erica
  • PGA of America chief executive Derek Sprague will apologise to Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica following abuse at the Ryder Cup.
  • European players, particularly Rory McIlroy, were subjected to heckling and abuse from home fans during their 15-13 victory at Bethpage Black in New York.
  • A specific incident involved a beer thrown from the crowd hitting the hat of McIlroy’s wife Erica McIlroy on Saturday.
  • Sprague said that such behaviour “crossed the line” and has no place in golf or the Ryder Cup.
  • McIlroy commented after the event that some of golf's core values, such as etiquette and respect, were not upheld during the competition.
