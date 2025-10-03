Rory McIlroy to get apology a week on from Ryder Cup abuse
- PGA of America chief executive Derek Sprague will apologise to Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica following abuse at the Ryder Cup.
- European players, particularly Rory McIlroy, were subjected to heckling and abuse from home fans during their 15-13 victory at Bethpage Black in New York.
- A specific incident involved a beer thrown from the crowd hitting the hat of McIlroy’s wife Erica McIlroy on Saturday.
- Sprague said that such behaviour “crossed the line” and has no place in golf or the Ryder Cup.
- McIlroy commented after the event that some of golf's core values, such as etiquette and respect, were not upheld during the competition.