Rory McIlroy makes strong start to 2026 after equipment switch
- Rory McIlroy began his 2026 competitive season by shooting a five-under 66, taking the first-round lead at the Dubai Invitational.
- The Northern Irishman is using new cavity-back irons, a change he has been considering for a while, and expressed satisfaction with their performance.
- McIlroy started strongly, making seven birdies in 10 holes, despite a couple of bogeys later in his round.
- He felt he could have scored even better, particularly on his second nine, but was pleased with his overall start to the year.
- Play was temporarily halted to honour Emanuele Galeppini and 39 other victims of a New Year's Day fire in Crans Montana, Switzerland.