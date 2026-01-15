Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Rory McIlroy makes strong start to 2026 after equipment switch

Rory McIlroy enjoyed some early success with his new clubs and ball at the Dubai Invitational (Fatima Shbair/AP)
Rory McIlroy enjoyed some early success with his new clubs and ball at the Dubai Invitational (Fatima Shbair/AP) (AP)
  • Rory McIlroy began his 2026 competitive season by shooting a five-under 66, taking the first-round lead at the Dubai Invitational.
  • The Northern Irishman is using new cavity-back irons, a change he has been considering for a while, and expressed satisfaction with their performance.
  • McIlroy started strongly, making seven birdies in 10 holes, despite a couple of bogeys later in his round.
  • He felt he could have scored even better, particularly on his second nine, but was pleased with his overall start to the year.
  • Play was temporarily halted to honour Emanuele Galeppini and 39 other victims of a New Year's Day fire in Crans Montana, Switzerland.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in