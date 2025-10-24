Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Guardiola gives Rodri fitness update ahead of Aston Villa clash

Rodri injury update –Guardiola
  • Pep Guardiola confirmed that midfielder Rodri remains unfit to return to the Manchester City squad for the upcoming match against Aston Villa.
  • Nico Gonzalez, who has been covering for Rodri, is also a doubt for Sunday's game after sustaining a foot issue against Villarreal.
  • Rodri has been sidelined since early October, missing two matches, with Guardiola offering no updates on his recovery timeline.
  • Guardiola stated it is too early to determine favourites for the Premier League title, despite Manchester City moving to second place.
  • He described Aston Villa as a 'complete team' and predicted a tough away fixture, acknowledging City's poor recent record at Villa Park.
