Ex-Premier League manager quits job following embarassing loss

Having left Marseille on the same day Spurs sacked Frank could Roberto de Zerbi be next in line?
Having left Marseille on the same day Spurs sacked Frank could Roberto de Zerbi be next in line? (AFP/Getty)
  • Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi has departed the French Ligue 1 club by mutual agreement.
  • The decision was announced on Wednesday, following a humiliating 5-0 defeat to rivals Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.
  • This heavy loss, which left Marseille 12 points behind PSG, was preceded by a 3-0 defeat to Club Brugge, leading to their Champions League elimination.
  • De Zerbi joined Marseille in 2024 after two seasons with Brighton, having led them to a second-place finish last season.
  • The club, which has experienced significant instability since 2016, has not yet named a replacement for De Zerbi.
