The amount Liverpool must pay Chelsea for young starlet after tribunal
- Liverpool has been ordered to pay Chelsea an initial £2.8 million in compensation for teenage winger Rio Ngumoha following a tribunal.
- The compensation could increase by up to £4 million through various add-ons, though it is considered unlikely Chelsea will receive the full amount.
- Ngumoha joined Liverpool from Chelsea in the summer of 2024, having been part of Chelsea's academy since the age of eight.
- He became Liverpool's youngest ever FA Cup player at 16 and their youngest Premier League goalscorer on his debut against Newcastle.
- The England Under-19 international has made 14 first-team appearances for Liverpool and is a regular on the bench.
