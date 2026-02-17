Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Senior Red Bull figure confirms exit ahead of 2026 F1 season

Another senior figure at Red Bul has left the team following Max Verstappen’s recent criticism of the new generation of cars
Another senior figure at Red Bul has left the team following Max Verstappen’s recent criticism of the new generation of cars (Getty)
  • Red Bull's chief F1 designer, Craig Skinner, has left the team after 20 years, marking another high-profile departure from the Milton Keynes outfit.
  • Skinner, who joined in 2006 and became chief designer in 2022, previously worked closely with former design guru Adrian Newey, who also departed.
  • His exit follows a series of key personnel changes, including Christian Horner (F1 CEO), Jonathan Wheatley (sporting director), and Will Courtenay (chief strategist).
  • Despite these departures, Red Bull has maintained strong performance, with Max Verstappen securing championships and the new RB22 car showing promising pre-season form.
  • The team is preparing for the final pre-season test in Bahrain before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, amid Max Verstappen's criticism of the new car generation as “anti-racing”.
