Senior Red Bull figure confirms exit ahead of 2026 F1 season
- Red Bull's chief F1 designer, Craig Skinner, has left the team after 20 years, marking another high-profile departure from the Milton Keynes outfit.
- Skinner, who joined in 2006 and became chief designer in 2022, previously worked closely with former design guru Adrian Newey, who also departed.
- His exit follows a series of key personnel changes, including Christian Horner (F1 CEO), Jonathan Wheatley (sporting director), and Will Courtenay (chief strategist).
- Despite these departures, Red Bull has maintained strong performance, with Max Verstappen securing championships and the new RB22 car showing promising pre-season form.
- The team is preparing for the final pre-season test in Bahrain before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, amid Max Verstappen's criticism of the new car generation as “anti-racing”.
