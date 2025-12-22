Red Bull chief says he ‘had to do something’ as he explains Christian Horner sacking
- Red Bull’s de facto CEO, Oliver Mintzlaff, stated the company “had to do something” following Christian Horner’s removal as F1 team principal in July.
- Horner, who led the F1 team for 20 years and secured 14 world championships, was dismissed due to a fractious team divide and a series of poor results.
- Mintzlaff clarified that the decision, though difficult, was necessary to "turn the page and start a new chapter" for the professional organisation.
- Despite Horner being cleared twice of "inappropriate behaviour" allegations, Mintzlaff emphasised the need for change, moving past historical successes.
- Red Bull is preparing for a new era, including launching its own power unit in 2026, while Horner is reportedly linked with a move to Alpine.