Red Bull chief says he ‘had to do something’ as he explains Christian Horner sacking

Christian Horner was relieved of his duties as Red Bull team principal in July (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Christian Horner was relieved of his duties as Red Bull team principal in July (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Red Bull’s de facto CEO, Oliver Mintzlaff, stated the company “had to do something” following Christian Horner’s removal as F1 team principal in July.
  • Horner, who led the F1 team for 20 years and secured 14 world championships, was dismissed due to a fractious team divide and a series of poor results.
  • Mintzlaff clarified that the decision, though difficult, was necessary to "turn the page and start a new chapter" for the professional organisation.
  • Despite Horner being cleared twice of "inappropriate behaviour" allegations, Mintzlaff emphasised the need for change, moving past historical successes.
  • Red Bull is preparing for a new era, including launching its own power unit in 2026, while Horner is reportedly linked with a move to Alpine.
