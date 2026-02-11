Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

European giants end pursuit of controversial European Super League

Uefa reached a deal with Real Madrid
Uefa reached a deal with Real Madrid (AP)
  • The controversial European Super League project has been definitively ended after UEFA and Real Madrid reached a landmark agreement.
  • This agreement resolves a nearly five-year dispute that began with the league's sensational launch in April 2021.
  • Real Madrid, a primary architect of the breakaway competition, had remained committed despite widespread condemnation and protracted legal battles.
  • The Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ clubs withdrew from the initial proposal within days of its launch due to immense fan and government pressure.
  • Barcelona announced its withdrawal recently, and Real Madrid's agreement, largely facilitated by discussions between Florentino Perez and Nasser Al Khelaifi, now finalises the project's demise.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in