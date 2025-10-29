Why Spanish giants are seeking damages from European governing body
- Real Madrid announced they would seek "substantial damages" from Uefa following a Madrid court ruling related to the European Super League.
- The Madrid Provincial Court dismissed appeals from Uefa, the Spanish football federation (RFEF), and LaLiga.
- The court confirmed Uefa "seriously infringed the European Union's free competition rules" by abusing its dominant position in blocking the Super League.
- This ruling aligns with a December 2023 decision by the Court of Justice for the European Union (CJEU), which found Uefa's original rules to block the competition were contrary to EU law.
- Uefa stated the ruling does not validate the abandoned Super League project nor undermine its current authorisation rules, which remain fully in force.