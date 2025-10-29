Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why Spanish giants are seeking damages from European governing body

Real Madrid’s move relates to a court ruling related to the European Super League
Real Madrid’s move relates to a court ruling related to the European Super League (Corbis via Getty Images)
  • Real Madrid announced they would seek "substantial damages" from Uefa following a Madrid court ruling related to the European Super League.
  • The Madrid Provincial Court dismissed appeals from Uefa, the Spanish football federation (RFEF), and LaLiga.
  • The court confirmed Uefa "seriously infringed the European Union's free competition rules" by abusing its dominant position in blocking the Super League.
  • This ruling aligns with a December 2023 decision by the Court of Justice for the European Union (CJEU), which found Uefa's original rules to block the competition were contrary to EU law.
  • Uefa stated the ruling does not validate the abandoned Super League project nor undermine its current authorisation rules, which remain fully in force.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in