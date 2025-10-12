Rangers manager update following talks with title-winning boss
- Steven Gerrard has ruled himself out of contention to return as Rangers manager.
- He was the front-runner to replace Russell Martin, who was sacked after just four months in charge; Gerrard felt the timing was not right for a return to Ibrox, despite positive discussions with the club.
- The former Rangers boss led the club to the 2020-21 Premiership title, their only league win since 2012.
- Rangers Under-19 coach Steven Smith is currently overseeing first-team training, with other potential successors being considered.
- Hearts boss Derek McInnes, former Rangers player Kevin Muscat and ex-Everton boss Sean Dyche are among the names linked with the vacant position.