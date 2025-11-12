F1 team respond to video appearing to show employee encouraging fans to boo Lando Norris
- Racing Bulls stated that a video appearing to show an employee encouraging the booing of McLaren’s Lando Norris after his Brazil Grand Prix victory does not reflect their team’s values.
- Norris has been booed after winning the last two races, in Mexico and Brazil, despite extending his championship lead.
- Footage emerged on social media of a Racing Bulls team member making a 'thumb down' gesture as Norris stood on the podium in Brazil.
- The team confirmed the matter was handled internally, emphasising their belief in celebrating great racing and showing respect to all drivers, teams, and fans.
- Norris expressed perplexity at the booing, stating he would 'just ignore everyone who talks crap' and focus on his performance.