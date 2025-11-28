Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Breakaway rugby series R360 delays launch

England World Cup-winning centre Mike Tindall is a key backer of R360
England World Cup-winning centre Mike Tindall is a key backer of R360 (Getty Images)
  • The proposed R360 rugby breakaway league, fronted by Mike Tindall, has postponed its launch until 2028.
  • Originally scheduled for October 2026, the league faced significant setbacks, including a joint statement from top unions threatening to ban participating players from international selection.
  • Australia's National Rugby League and the British and Irish Lions also indicated they would ban players or agents involved with R360.
  • R360 confirmed the delay, stating it was a strategic decision to ensure the tournament can "enter the sports market at full strength" and prioritise player welfare.
  • Mike Tindall reiterated the league's aim to create a global showcase competition that complements international and club rugby, while Martin Gilbert has been appointed as its non-executive chairman.
