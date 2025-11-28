Breakaway rugby series R360 delays launch
- The proposed R360 rugby breakaway league, fronted by Mike Tindall, has postponed its launch until 2028.
- Originally scheduled for October 2026, the league faced significant setbacks, including a joint statement from top unions threatening to ban participating players from international selection.
- Australia's National Rugby League and the British and Irish Lions also indicated they would ban players or agents involved with R360.
- R360 confirmed the delay, stating it was a strategic decision to ensure the tournament can "enter the sports market at full strength" and prioritise player welfare.
- Mike Tindall reiterated the league's aim to create a global showcase competition that complements international and club rugby, while Martin Gilbert has been appointed as its non-executive chairman.