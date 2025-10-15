Major rugby league shares punishment for any breakaway R360 players
- The proposed rugby union competition R360, co-founded by Mike Tindall, is scheduled to launch in October 2026 and aims to attract top rugby league stars.
- Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) has threatened a 10-year ban for any player or agent who signs with or assists the breakaway R360 venture.
- ARLC chairman Peter V'landys stated the ban is necessary to protect rugby league from organisations seeking to exploit the game for financial gain.
- This hard-line stance follows a joint statement from eight major rugby unions last week, which threatened to bar any player joining R360 from international competition.
- Despite these threats, R360's co-CEO Mark Spoors expressed confidence in the launch, while separately, George Ford committed his future to Sale Sharks with a new three-year deal.