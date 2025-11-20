Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Premier League winner Christian Fuchs handed shock League Two manager’s job

Christian Fuchs won the Premier League with Leicester City in 2016
Christian Fuchs won the Premier League with Leicester City in 2016 (Getty)
  • Newport County have appointed former Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs as their new manager.
  • Fuchs, 39, was a member of Leicester City’s 2016 Premier League-winning team and previously worked as an assistant coach at MLS side Charlotte FC.
  • He replaces David Hughes, who was sacked last Saturday, with Newport currently at the bottom of League Two.
  • Chairman Huw Jenkins expressed optimism, stating Fuchs matches the club's ambition to improve their standing in the league.
  • Fuchs' first match in charge will be an away fixture against Oldham Athletic, as he aims to guide the team, currently four points from safety, out of the relegation zone.
