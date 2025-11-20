Premier League winner Christian Fuchs handed shock League Two manager’s job
- Newport County have appointed former Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs as their new manager.
- Fuchs, 39, was a member of Leicester City’s 2016 Premier League-winning team and previously worked as an assistant coach at MLS side Charlotte FC.
- He replaces David Hughes, who was sacked last Saturday, with Newport currently at the bottom of League Two.
- Chairman Huw Jenkins expressed optimism, stating Fuchs matches the club's ambition to improve their standing in the league.
- Fuchs' first match in charge will be an away fixture against Oldham Athletic, as he aims to guide the team, currently four points from safety, out of the relegation zone.