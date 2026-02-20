Premier League preview: North London derby looms and Glasner speaks out
- It’s a huge weekend in the Premier League – here are five of the biggest stories today.
- Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are ‘exactly where we want to be’ despite Wolves slip-up.
- Igor Tudor vows to drag Tottenham out of relegation battle.
- Manchester United will not be charged by FA for ‘colonised by immigrants’ comments.
- Oliver Glasner says he’s ‘not good enough’ as he raises fresh doubts over Palace future.
- Michael Carrick’s classy response to Jim Ratcliffe’s immigrant remarks.
