Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are ‘exactly where we want to be’ despite Wolves slip-up

Mikel Arteta wants his side to stay calm in the Premier League title run-in
Mikel Arteta wants his side to stay calm in the Premier League title run-in (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
  • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged his squad to maintain composure and focus after squandering a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw against Wolves on Wednesday.
  • The result has put pressure on Arsenal's Premier League title hopes, as Manchester City could become champions if they win their remaining 12 matches, including a crucial game against the Gunners at the Etihad.
  • Despite the dropped points, Arsenal currently hold a five-point lead at the top of the table, though they have played one more game than Manchester City.
  • Arteta addressed “bottlers” accusations, emphasising the team's strong season, which includes reaching the Carabao Cup final and progressing in the Champions League and FA Cup, as he stated “we are exactly where we want to be”.
  • Key players Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz, who missed the Wolves match due to injury, have a “big possibility” of being available for Sunday’s north London derby against Tottenham.
