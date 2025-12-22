Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Premier League star Lyle Foster secures opening Afcon win for South Africa

Burnley’s Lyle Foster scored the winning goal for South Africa on Monday
Burnley’s Lyle Foster scored the winning goal for South Africa on Monday (AFP/Getty)
  • South Africa overcame Angola 2-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.
  • In the first match of the tournament for both teams, South Africa took the lead in the 21st minute through Oswin Appollis.
  • Angold hit back 14 minutes later as they drew level thanks to a goal from midfielder, Show.
  • Burnley striker Lyle Foster sealed all three points for South Africa when he found the net with 11 minutes left on the clock.
  • South Africa and Angola are in Group B alongside Mohamed Salah’s Egypt and Zimbabwe.

