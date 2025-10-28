Premier League’s Christmas fixtures set to be different this year
- The traditional Boxing Day Premier League football schedule is expected to be significantly reduced this year.
- Only one Premier League match is likely to be played on Boxing Day, a stark contrast to the usual full fixture list.
- This reduction is primarily because Boxing Day falls on a Friday, which has only one reserved broadcast slot for Premier League games.
- The remaining nine Premier League fixtures are anticipated to be rescheduled for Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 December.
- Calendar congestion, exacerbated by an expanded Champions League and new FA Cup commitments, is contributing to the difficulty in scheduling.