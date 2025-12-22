Pep Guardiola sends Christmas warning to his Man City players
- Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City players against over-indulging during their short festive break.
- The manager stated that players will be weighed upon their return, and anyone found to be out of condition will not be considered for their against Nottingham Forest on 27 December.
- Guardiola reinforced this message by denying the squad a day off after their 3-0 victory over West Ham on Saturday, despite it being their fifth consecutive league win.
- He expressed dissatisfaction with the team's performance level against West Ham, despite the result, emphasising the need for better play.
- While encouraging players to spend time with their families and forget football over Christmas, Guardiola stressed the importance of returning fresh and in peak physical condition.