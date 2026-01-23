Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Paul Scholes says he will not apologise for brutal criticism of Lisandro Martinez

Paul Scholes has refused to apologise to Lisandro Martinez (Mike Egerton/PA)
Paul Scholes has refused to apologise to Lisandro Martinez (Mike Egerton/PA)
  • Paul Scholes has refused to apologise for his critical assessment of Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez, despite admitting his initial remarks "weren’t great".
  • Scholes, alongside Nicky Butt, had previously suggested Manchester City striker Erling Haaland would easily overpower Martinez due to their size difference in last weekend’s Manchester derby.
  • Martinez directly challenged Scholes after Manchester United's 2-0 victory over City, asking him to address him face-to-face.
  • Scholes maintained his stance, stating that while the wording "wasn't great", he still believes it is a physical mismatch and hopes Martinez proves him wrong by performing consistently moving forward.
  • Scholes also predicted that former teammate Michael Carrick could be a long-term contender for the United job if he secures a top-four finish.
