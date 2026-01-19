Man Utd legends clarify Lisandro Martinez comments before Manchester derby

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

  • Paul Scholes praised Lisandro Martinez's "brilliant" performance in Manchester United's derby win against Manchester City but warned the Argentinian about dealing with criticism.
  • Martinez challenged Scholes to speak face-to-face after the defender took exception to comments made by Scholes and Nicky Butt regarding his size before the match against Erling Haaland.
  • Scholes and Butt clarified their initial remarks were "tongue-in-cheek" on their podcast, acknowledging Martinez's strong display against Haaland.
  • Butt criticised Martinez's reaction, stating that getting "so upset" about media comments indicates a lack of mental fortitude required for a top club like Manchester United.
  • Scholes maintained his doubts about Martinez's long-term ability to help United win a league title, despite his excellent individual performance in the derby.
