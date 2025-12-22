Ex-Premier League striker lands on his neck while celebrating Afcon goal
- Zambia faced Mali in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Monday in the first game of the tournament for both teams.
- Mali went ahead just after the hour mark thanks to a goal from Lassine Sinayoko.
- However, Patson Daka secured a draw for Zambia with a 92nd-minute equaliser.
- The Leicester City striker, who has previously played in the Premier League, ran off with his teammates and attempted to do an acrobatic celebration.
- However, his effort went badly wrong as he landed on his neck while attempting an acrobatic flip - Daka was still able to finish the match after his awkward landing.