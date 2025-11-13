Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ex-Leeds star Patrick Bamford joins new club

Patrick Bamford has signed a short-term contract with Sheffield United
Patrick Bamford has signed a short-term contract with Sheffield United (Getty Images)
  • Patrick Bamford has joined Championship club Sheffield United after leaving Leeds United in the summer.
  • Bamford, who has one England cap, has signed a short-term deal with Sheffield United until January.
  • Bamford was filmed leading Leeds fans in a derogatory chant against Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder in April after Leeds secured promotion to the Premier League.
  • Wilder insisted he had “no issue” with Bamford’s behaviour and revealed the striker apologised to him over the phone.
  • Sheffield United are currently in the Championship relegation zone after losing 11 of their 15 leagues matches this season.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in