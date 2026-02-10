Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pakistan gain revenge over USA in T20 World Cup

Pakistan celebrate during their win over USA
Pakistan celebrate during their win over USA (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Pakistan exacted revenge on USA in their T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
  • USA picked up a famous win over Pakistan after a Super Over at the last T20 World Cup in 2024.
  • However, Pakistan batted first on Tuesday and posted a big score of 190-9, leaving USA with a formidable target to chase.
  • USA were unable to keep up with the run rate as they finished on 158-8, handing Pakistan a 32-run victory.
  • Pakistan have won their opening two matches of the tournament after beating the Netherlands on Saturday, while USA are winless following their defeat by India on the same day.

