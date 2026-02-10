Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New Zealand break T20 World Cup record held by England in UAE thrashing

Tim Seifert (left) and Finn Allen combined to break a T20 World Cup record
Tim Seifert (left) and Finn Allen combined to break a T20 World Cup record (AP)
  • New Zealand broke a T20 World Cup record during their win over the UAE on Tuesday.
  • After UAE posted a total of 173-6, New Zealand chased down the target without losing a wicket in 15.2 overs.
  • The 175-run partnership between Tim Seifert and Finn Allen was the biggest-ever for any wicket at a men’s T20 World Cup.
  • The record was previously held by English pair Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, who put on 170 runs against India in their 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final.
  • New Zealand’s 10-wicket victory keeps them on course to qualify for the Super 8s stage of the tournament after winning their opening game against Afghanistan on Sunday.

