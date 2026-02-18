USA knocked out of T20 World Cup as Pakistan thrash Namibia
- USA have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup after Pakistan picked up a convincing win against Namibia on Wednesday.
- USA needed Namibia to pull of an upset against Pakistan to claim second place in their group behind India, which would have been enough to earn them a spot in the Super 8s.
- However, Pakistan delivered a dominant display, with Sahibzada Farhan hitting an unbeaten century to help them post a score of 199-4.
- Namibia never looked like chasing down 200, and were bowled out for 97 as Pakistan secured a 102-run victory.
- Pakistan are now into the Super 8s and will be in a group with England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks