Ex-Chelsea star gets diagnosis after blacking out during tests
- Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has been diagnosed with vasovagal syncope after collapsing during pre-season tests.
- The Brazilian national was reportedly unconscious for two minutes after suffering heart complications during an interval test on an exercise bike.
- Vasovagal syncope is a common condition that causes a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure, leading to a brief loss of consciousness.
- Oscar has been monitoring a heart issue for several months, with a cardiac abnormality previously detected in August.
- He is currently stable and hospitalised in a cardiology unit, awaiting further electrophysiological testing, his current club Sao Paulo says.