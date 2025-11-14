Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-Chelsea star gets diagnosis after blacking out during tests

Oscar remains in hospital after collapsing during pre-season tests (AP)
  • Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has been diagnosed with vasovagal syncope after collapsing during pre-season tests.
  • The Brazilian national was reportedly unconscious for two minutes after suffering heart complications during an interval test on an exercise bike.
  • Vasovagal syncope is a common condition that causes a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure, leading to a brief loss of consciousness.
  • Oscar has been monitoring a heart issue for several months, with a cardiac abnormality previously detected in August.
  • He is currently stable and hospitalised in a cardiology unit, awaiting further electrophysiological testing, his current club Sao Paulo says.
