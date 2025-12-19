Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Olympian faces backlash after announcing decision to sell gold medals

The former professional swimmer put three of his gold medals up for auction
  • Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte announced he is auctioning three of his six gold medals, won in 2004, 2008, and 2016.
  • The decision to sell the medals drew criticism from fans on social media, who called it “so sad.”
  • Lochte responded to the backlash, explaining that he never swam for the medals but for his passion for the sport and to inspire future generations.
  • He also clarified a recent Instagram post that was interpreted as a criticism of his estranged wife, Kayla Reid, stating his intention was not to cause hurt.
  • Lochte acknowledged the complexity of his personal situation and asked for understanding, vowing to refrain from discussing his previous marriage publicly in the future.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in