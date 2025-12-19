Olympian faces backlash after announcing decision to sell gold medals
- Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte announced he is auctioning three of his six gold medals, won in 2004, 2008, and 2016.
- The decision to sell the medals drew criticism from fans on social media, who called it “so sad.”
- Lochte responded to the backlash, explaining that he never swam for the medals but for his passion for the sport and to inspire future generations.
- He also clarified a recent Instagram post that was interpreted as a criticism of his estranged wife, Kayla Reid, stating his intention was not to cause hurt.
- Lochte acknowledged the complexity of his personal situation and asked for understanding, vowing to refrain from discussing his previous marriage publicly in the future.