Independent

Independent Bulletin

Oliver Glasner reveals why Crystal Palace contract talks are on hold amid links with rivals

Oliver Glasner is out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of the season
Oliver Glasner is out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of the season (AP)
  • Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed that talks regarding a potential new contract have been delayed due to the club's demanding fixture schedule.
  • Glasner's current deal is set to expire this summer, leading to ongoing speculation about his future and links to other Premier League clubs.
  • He stated that the packed schedule prevents detailed discussions with chairman Steve Parish, and he views the speculation as no distraction.
  • Glasner intends to use completely different starting line-ups for the Thursday’s Conference League match against KuPS and the Premier League game against Leeds on Saturday, citing only 16 available senior players.
  • The team faces an injury blow as attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada is expected to be sidelined for at least eight to ten weeks with a hamstring issue.
