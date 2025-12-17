Oliver Glasner reveals why Crystal Palace contract talks are on hold amid links with rivals
- Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed that talks regarding a potential new contract have been delayed due to the club's demanding fixture schedule.
- Glasner's current deal is set to expire this summer, leading to ongoing speculation about his future and links to other Premier League clubs.
- He stated that the packed schedule prevents detailed discussions with chairman Steve Parish, and he views the speculation as no distraction.
- Glasner intends to use completely different starting line-ups for the Thursday’s Conference League match against KuPS and the Premier League game against Leeds on Saturday, citing only 16 available senior players.
- The team faces an injury blow as attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada is expected to be sidelined for at least eight to ten weeks with a hamstring issue.