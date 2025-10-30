Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

NBA star undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer

Video Player Placeholder
Thunder guard Nikola Topic diagnosed with testicular cancer and undergoing chemotherapy
  • Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.
  • The 20-year-old Serbian player is currently undergoing chemotherapy for the condition.
  • General Manager Sam Presti announced the diagnosis, stating doctors are "extremely positive" about Topic's long-term prognosis.
  • Topic had a testicular procedure earlier this month and requested the diagnosis be revealed only after his treatment commenced.
  • Despite the diagnosis, Topic has continued to work out and was expected to be a significant addition to the Thunder squad.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in