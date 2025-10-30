NBA star undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer
- Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.
- The 20-year-old Serbian player is currently undergoing chemotherapy for the condition.
- General Manager Sam Presti announced the diagnosis, stating doctors are "extremely positive" about Topic's long-term prognosis.
- Topic had a testicular procedure earlier this month and requested the diagnosis be revealed only after his treatment commenced.
- Despite the diagnosis, Topic has continued to work out and was expected to be a significant addition to the Thunder squad.