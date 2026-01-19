Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Novak Djokovic seals dominant Australian Open win as he chases historic feat

Novak Djokovic eased to victory at the Australian Open on Monday
Novak Djokovic eased to victory at the Australian Open on Monday (AFP/Getty)
  • Novak Djokovic claimed a dominant victory over Spain’s Pedro Martinez in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday.
  • Djokovic is chasing a historic 25th grand slam title and showed flashes of his best tennis during his straight-sets win.
  • The fourth seed never looked in trouble as he wrapped up a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win to ease into the second round.
  • Djokovic has not won a major since triumphing at the 2023 US Open, but has denied that it is “now or never” for him to add to his 24 titles.
  • Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have won the last eight grand slam titles between them, but Djokovic is hoping to earn a 25th title to go past the joint-record for most majors that he currently holds with Margaret Court.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in