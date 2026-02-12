Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who are the favourites to replace Sean Dyche as Nottingham Forest manager?

Sean Dyche sacked by Nottingham Forest after less than 4 months and 17 games in charge
  • Nottingham Forest have sacked Sean Dyche as head coach after just 114 days in charge.
  • His dismissal followed a goalless Premier League draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.
  • Dyche is the third manager to be relieved of his duties by Forest this season.
  • The club currently sits 17th in the Premier League table, one place above the relegation zone with 12 matches remaining.
  • Several names, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Roberto De Zerbi, Vitor Pereira, Enzo Maresca and Thomas Frank are being linked with the vacant managerial position.
