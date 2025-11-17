Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nigeria make DR Congo ‘voodoo’ accusation after suffering World Cup qualifying heartbreak

Nigeria will not be at next year’s World Cup after losing to DR Congo on Sunday
Nigeria will not be at next year’s World Cup after losing to DR Congo on Sunday (REUTERS)
  • DR Congo defeated Nigeria 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in the CAF play-off final on Sunday, securing their place in the World Cup intercontinental play-offs.
  • Nigeria's head coach, Eric Chelle, accused DR Congo's players of performing "voodoo" during the penalty shootout, leading to a confrontation with the opposing coaching staff.
  • The defeat means Nigeria will miss out on a second consecutive World Cup finals, having failed to qualify automatically from their group.
  • During the shootout, Nigeria's Calvin Bassey, Moses Simon, and Semi Ajayi missed their penalties, with DR Congo captain Chancel Mbemba converting the winning spot-kick.
  • DR Congo, who last participated in the World Cup in 1974 as Zaire, will now advance to the intercontinental play-offs in March.
