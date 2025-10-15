Ex-NFL star makes public plea for kidney donation
- Former New York Jets star Nick Mangold has revealed he is undergoing dialysis for chronic kidney disease.
- Mangold, who retired in 2016, was diagnosed with a genetic defect in 2006 that led to his current condition.
- He is now in urgent need of a kidney transplant and is appealing to the public for assistance.
- Mangold specifically requires a donor with type O blood, as he currently has no family members who can donate.
- Potential donors are directed to a Columbia University website to determine if they could be a suitable match.