Nick Kyrgios drops big career announcement ahead of Battle of the Sexes clash

Nick Kyrgios is due to return to the ATP Tour next month (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nick Kyrgios is due to return to the ATP Tour next month (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)
  • Nick Kyrgios has been granted a wildcard for the Brisbane International in January, signalling his return to the ATP Tour after a 10-month hiatus.
  • The Australian last played an official ATP match in March and has seen his world ranking fall to 673 due to persistent injury and fitness concerns.
  • He is also scheduled to compete in the Kooyong Classic exhibition in Melbourne, a week before the Australian Open, for which he will need another wildcard.
  • Kyrgios is set to feature in a 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition match against women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka in Dubai on 28 December.
  • He has made controversial comments about the upcoming exhibition, stating that Sabalenka “will not beat him” and downplaying women's ability to return men's serves.
